By Emmanuel Elebeke

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.25 per cent on a year-on-year basis in Q3 2022.

The bureau however, stated that Nigeria’s GDP declined from 3.54 percent in Q2 to the 2.25% in Q3 2022.

It made this known via its latest GDP report released on Thursday.

According to the NBS, this growth rate declined from 4.03% in the third quarter of 2021. The reduction in growth is attributable to the base effects of the recession and the challenging economic conditions that have impeded productive activities.

The Q3 2022 growth rate decreased by 1.78% points from the 4.03% growth rate recorded in Q3 2021 and decreased by 1.29% points relative to 3.54% in Q2 2022.

However, quarter-on-quarter, real GDP grew at 9.68% in Q3 2022, reflecting a higher economic activity in Q3 2022 than the preceding quarter.

In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N52,255,809.62 million in nominal terms.

This performance is higher when compared to the third quarter of 2021 which recorded aggregate GDP of N45,113,448.06 million, indicating a year-on-year nominal growth rate of 15.83%.

The nominal GDP growth rate in Q3 2022 was higher relative to the 15.41% growth recorded in the third quarter of 2021 and higher compared to the 15.03% growth recorded in the preceding quarter.

