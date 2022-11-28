By Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Federal Government, on Monday, warned that Nigerians were being robbed of their valuables, especially passports, in the United States of America, USA, and Europe, pointedly naming the United Kingdom, UK.

The government, as a result, issued a travel advisory to its citizens travelling to the United States and Europe.

The Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, raised the alarm at a news conference in Abuja.

Mihammed said: “It has come to the attention of the government that Nigerian travellers to the United States and some countries in Europe are having their belongings, especially money and international passports, stolen at an increasingly high rate.

“The most recent victims of this are travellers to the UK, most of whom were dispossessed of their belongings at high brow shops, particularly in the high street of Oxford.

“We have, therefore, decided to advise Nigerians travelling to Europe and the United States to take extra precaution to avoid being dispossessed of their belongings.

“This is not your typical travel advisory.

“Issuing such is the prerogative of our embassies/high commissions as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“It is merely a piece of advice to Nigerians who may be visiting the affected parts of the world,” the minister said.

