David Odeli

The Special Assistant to Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa on Youth and Community Development, Prince David Odeli, has hit hard on the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate in the February 2023 election, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the former Lagos State governor ” inflicted hardship on Nigerians ” and ” Nigerians are seriously regretting voting for the APC” in the last general elections.

Odeli made this disclosure on Sunday while reacting to Senator Bola Tinubu’s comment that Delta state, is an ATM machine for migratory politicians, noting that “This is coming from a man that has a bullion van in his compound in Lagos State.

He said the country, has been completely destroyed by the Buhari administration and his party, the APC.

” Nigerians are no longer secure, the economy is completely damaged, the price of domestic items are beyond imagination, and cost of living has become very worrisome.”

Whilst describing the APC scorecard as disappointing, calling on Nigerians to do, ” everything possible to vote the APC out of government come 2023″, the governor’s Aide urged Deltans,” to vote massively for Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as governor and Atiku/ Okowa Presidential ticket. Their victory at the elections is a sure bet to rescue the country from the hands of Vultures in power.”

” The duo of Atiku and Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, possess the requisite democratic credentials to rescue the Nigerian state and restore the much cherished good old days, when Nigerians could afford to sleep in their homes at night, with both eyes closed. “

The PDP Chieftain listed the current and former cost of select – items as well as the exchange rate/debt profile of the country thus: “Nigeria in 2015 Petrol N87, gas N350/kg, Diesel N135, USD N197 and Debt $7.3bn while 2022 Petrol N250, gas N950/kg, Diesel N950/kg, USD N800 and Debt

$103bn.

