By Ayo Onikoyi

Ademola Alugo, Music Executive/ COO, Dapper Music explains why Nigerian music is enjoying global recognition, and why the engendered streaming culture has been a win-win situation for the music industry stakeholders.

According to him in a chat with Potpourri, “Evolution of our music birthed an astronomic rise in the streaming culture, thereby creating a paradigm shift from the previously known system of brick and mortar music distribution via CD sales and Alaba marketers. This opened up a new frontier of opportunity, of which I am a part in advancing. Big shout out to my friend and boss Damilola Akinwunmi “Dapper”.

Dapper Music is a 360 music and entertainment company that offers music distribution, management and record label services.

The music executive who has worked with the likes of Omah Lay, Skibii, Seyi Vibez and others noted that the acceptance of Afrobeats has had a huge impact on streaming of Nigerian music

“Afrobeats as we all know has transcended borders and evolved into a global sound. Massive shout out to our shining stars Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, Tems, Omah lay. Not forgetting our pioneers 2Baba, D’Banj and others.We now know that music made in Lagos can get everywhere in the world and be certified platinum in the US literally.

The streaming culture has grown astronomically since the pandemic. Music has no barriers and there has never been a better time for creatives to get recognition and rewards,” Alugo asserts.

In Ademola’s time as head of operations, Dapper Music has put out 2,000+ songs, amassed over 1 billion streams on audiomack, Over 5 albums with 100 million streams on audiomack, Average 20m monthly streams on Apple Music.

RELATED NEWS