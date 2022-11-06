By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE presidential candidate of Accord Party, Prof Christopher Imumolen, weekend, asserted that Nigerians need a President who can create wealth and not borrowing to enslave Nigerians.

Imumolen made the assertion on popular Arise TV news bulletin, News Night, while speaking on his consultations and targeted votes ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, his focus is on galvanizing the votes of the youth like him who have already thrown their weight behind his presidential ambition.

He also made it known that he has come up with a youth movement called Youth Movement Nigeria to actualize his ambition.

He said: “If we are ready to change Nigeria, we need to give opportunity to new players in politics. Nigerians need to know their credentials.

“What we need as a nation now is a leader who can convert the Nigerian economy into wealth, create wealth and make the Nigerian people prosper, think out of the box and not to raise funds by levying the people or borrowing.

“So there are a lot of avenues to generate revenue for Nigerians, but to make Nigeria prosper and make the youth of Nigeria enhance their potential.

“We already know that and we are doing that.”

According to him, “What we lack today in Nigeria is leaders who will rejig the wealth creation system of Nigeria, who can make local, State and Federal Governments, the 54,000 abandoned projects productive and start leading Nigeria towards prosperity.”

He also disclosed what his party is doing to canvass for votes ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

“What we are doing as a party and candidate is to begin to orientate the minds of Nigerians.

“If we are doing things it might not be on the media, we know our statistics, the kind of votes, polling units we are looking at” he stated.

Meanwhile, he lamented that the economy under the Buhari-led administration is really in bad shape and at its lowest ebb ever since Nigeria’s independence, where the Naira is exchanged for almost N900 to $1.

Therefore, he called on the electorate to make their decision now on a presidential candidate who can effectively manage the economy.

