The Delta State Governor Special Assistant on Media Mr. Ossai Ovie Success has said that the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party Mr. Peter Obi has been abandoned by Nigeria youths.

According to Ossai on his Facebook page, Nigerian youths are no longer talking about Peter Obi because they know he doesn’t have the capacity of leading Nigeria.

“I was in a ceremony recently and the Master of Ceremony shouted PETER OBI thinking the crowd will start expressing their happiness with ovation but it was shocking to the MC after realizing that people are no longer happy with that name.

”Few days later, I was telling my friends about what happened and they said that was the same thing they experienced in some parts of Enugu.

“It was at this point I noticed Peter Obi has been abandoned by the youths .”

“I also took out time to study Peter Obi’s Popularity online and I noticed it has reduced drastically.

“This is a clear indication that the youths are now wiser toward the 2023 general elections.

