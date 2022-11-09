Oniyide Azeez

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian trap rapper, Oniyide Azeez, best known as Dablixx Osha died on Monday evening hours after complaining of stomach pain.

The ‘No Feelings’ crooner’s demise is coming weeks after he released a song titled ‘Pray We Live Long’, where he claimed his mother dreamt he died.

Dablixx Osha said he told her “She was lying”.

It was gathered that the rapper died at a hospital where he was rushed, after he complained of stomach pain, while circumstances surrounding his death as not been revealed.

The news was announced via his Instagram handle on Tuesday by his family.

The statement reads, “We the family of Dablixx would like to thank everyone who has reached out. He is in a better place now. We hope the public would let us mourn him privately and peacefully. He is forever loved.”

The death of Dablixx Osha has brought about sadness among members of the Nigerian music community, with others like Mohbad expressing respect for him on his Instagram stories.

