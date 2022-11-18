By Gabriel Olawale

Budding artiste, Egbunike Peter Zeluwa widely known as Rockboy, has hailed Nigerian musicians for their high standards and talent, saying that the country’s sound was now recognised and accepted globally.

The artiste, who recently completed a tour of some African countries, made the disclosure during the unveiling of his new single titled ‘La Vida’, which is currently enjoying massive airplay around the world.

According to the Abia State-born musician, who describes his style of music as Afro-fusion, Nigerian singers were now highly sought after in major shows on the international stage due to the quality of their crafts, confirming the country’s leadership role in entertainment.

The graduate of International Relations from Abia State University, who started singing at the age of seven, further stated that the video of ‘La Vida’, which was directed by Mic Daviz, was a testament to the quality he was also bringing into the Nigerian music and entertainment industry.

“There is almost place in the world today that you would go to that you wont hear a Nigerian song.

“I recently concluded an African tour and I know what I saw. The love and acceptance was massive.

“Tht is why as a young artiste I am working very hard to contribute my quota to the continued acceptance of Nigerian music around the world,” Rockboy said, urging fans to follow him on Twitter and Instagram @Rockboythegenre.

