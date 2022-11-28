Ahead of the 60th edition of Miss International 2022 World finals billed to hold in Japan, a model from Abia state, Precious Obisoso who is representing Nigeria at the event has vowed to take home the crown and become just the first Nigerian after Agbani Darego to win one of the top 3 tiers World Pageant titles.

Precious, who started her Miss International journey after she won the 2019 edition of The Beauty of Africa International Pageant (Baip) where she earned the Miss International Nigeria title, shares a similar aura to Agbani Darego and is seeking to surpass the long-standing record set by the highly respected model and former beauty queen who was crowned Miss World in 2001.

Sharing a picture with the Nigerian flag at the airport, the 24-year model captioned the post on her Instagram, “Its time to represent my beloved Country and bring home the Miss International 2022 crown. Really excited and looking forward to this great experience”.

The young model has shared quite stunning photos across her social media pages and gestures Agbani’s daring look. She’s also involved in a series of public functions and philanthropic activities.

With the grand finale taking place on December, 13th at the Dome City, Tokyo, Japan, Precious will battle with over 70 representatives from other Nations across the World to emerge winner and become the successor to the reigning Miss International, Sireethorn Leearamwat of Thailand.

RELATED NEWS