Gospel Singer, Toluwanimee has released her highly anticipate sophomore Album ‘Good & More’ in October 2022.

Following the release of her debut album, ‘Go Deeper’ in 2019, with viral songs like Lord Today, Walking on Water ( WOW), and others, Toluwanimee has continued to bless the body of Christ and the world with her songs like Mercy, My God, The answer.

The New album has appearances from powerhouse music group Mr M & Revelation in Thank You, and a special feature on the cover of her popular song ‘Mercy’ with Victor Thompson.

The album ‘Good & More’ is packed with 13 spiritual songs and psalms that will not just stir up the hunger to worship but build a strong intimacy and fellowship with the Father. “Every song points back to a heart filled with gratitude.”

Good & More, according to the artist is a diverse body of work cutting across different languages and genre.

“I bring in diversity, vocal prowess and unmatched creativity evident in this body of work. Every song is Holy Spirit inspired.

“We believe that as you listen to every song in the album, it will experience the Good and More side of the Father.

She can be followed via: Twitter @toluwanimee, Instagram @toluwanimee, Facebook @toluwanimee, Web @toluwanimee.

