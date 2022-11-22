By Gabriel Olawale

Fast-rising Nigerian-born United Kingdom-based music artiste, Ody Nwokenkwo widely known as CFL Billions by fans around the world, has released his anticipated album titled ‘Long Live Boogie’, insisting that he was a big fan of quality music.

The new album, which is available on all platforms via Cash Family Loyalty, has 11 tracks paying tribute to Billions’ late friend, who influenced his latest effort.

Rap sensation, Toosii of ‘Never leave’ fame, made special guest appearance in the new album, which also featured stars like Lizzybeats, Just Dre, Eightsarewild, Thatsterrific and Antchamberlain.

With the release of his latest work, the Imo State-born artiste aims to make bold inroads into the North American music market to further make his brand a global one.

While promising more great music in the months ahead to further display his artistry to the world, Billions said that tracks like “Rich Today,” “I Remember,” and “Loyalty & Respect” on his latest work testifies of his talent in music and how much quality he is bringing to the industry.

“Legend’s love forever, long live Boogie, the life we live is the life we chose,” he said while speaking on the album’s concept.

