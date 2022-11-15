By Victoria Ojeme

The Swedish government has rewarded the ingenuity of a Nigerian man who has developed a technological solution to food wastages in Nigeria.

The beneficiary, Nnaemeka Ikegwuonu has set up solar-powered cold rooms in at least twenty eight States of the Federation and got a two-million dollar grant courtesy of the Curt Bergfors Food Planet Prize for his contributions towards food storage and preservation in the country

A 2021 report by the United Nations indicates that Nigeria holds the highest percentage of food wastage per citizen in Africa.

The report further reveals that a Nigerian trashes at least 189 kilogrammes of food every year, amounting to a total of 37.9 million (37,941,470) tonnes of food annually.

Indeed, the UN report on food wastage in Nigeria is disturbing for a country where more than 82 million people live on less than $1 a day, according to figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In an effort to stop food wastages in Nigeria where world Bank figures also show that 40 percent of food produced in the country go down the drain, Nnaemeka Ikegwuonu, a Nigerian businessman has come up with an innovative solution to the long-standing problem which has gravely impacted those in the business of Agriculture, particularly small scale farmers.

“Nnaemeka’s idea of setting up solar-powered cold rooms via his cold hub platform is making a huge difference across Nigeria, with over 58,000 tonnes of food preserved in 2021 alone.

“The enterprise and ingenuity of this young innovator has not gone unnoticed as his food storage initiative which is consistent with the sustainable development goals 2030, was selected for a two-million dollar Curt Bergfors food planet Prize facilitated by the Swedish Embassy in Nigeria.

“Beyond helping to preserve huge volumes of food, the cold hub initiative has also proven to be a very good strategy to create jobs and tackle unemployment.

“Government at all levels can take a cue from what Nnaemeka has done to enhance the agriculture value chain in Nigeria by setting up bigger storage hubs in all communities across Nigeria to curb waste and guarantee food Security in the country,” the Swedish Ambassador to Nigeria, Deputy Head of Mission, Jöran Bjällerstedt said.

