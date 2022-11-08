By Osa Amadi

For the first time in the history of National Festival of Arts & Culture, NAFEST, the Nigerian Army will make appearance at the iconic cultural tourism festival which begins today, November 7, 2022, signaling a closer relationship between civilians and the military.

The unprecedented military response to Nigerian cultural tourism narrative came after Otunba Segun Runsewe, DG, National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, paid a visit to the Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, in Abuja where he requested for the presence of the military at Eko NAFEST as a means of building stronger relationship with civilian population.

“The Nigerian military is a strong partner in the quest to have a peaceful, united Nigeria, and it is the same message which NAFEST, through our rich diverse culture, wishes to sustain. And you will agree with me that security is a strong pillar for cultural preservation and promotion.

“So, we are happy the CDS, General Lucky Irabor, will deploy the three sister military architecture of the Army, Navy and Air Force, to showcase their social responsibility platforms and other sundry activities which the civilian population can leverage on for a greater Nigeria,” Runsewe said.

Otunba Runsewe also said no one should panic at full military presence and deployment during the one-week festival, Eko NAFEST 2022.

RELATED NEWS