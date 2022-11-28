The 90 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army, Koko in Delta State has put smiles on the faces of the people when the the Battalion donated gift items and provisions to patients and workers at the General Hospital Koko in Warri North LGA, Central Hospital Sapele and Testimony Orphanage Home in Sapele LGA of Delta State.

The gesture our correspondent gathered was part of activities of the ongoing Exercise STILL WATERS II organised by the Nigerian Army and flagged-off at the Brigade Camp in Asaba.

The Commanding Officer of the 90 Amphibious Battalion of the Nigerian Army Koko, Major J.O Ajongbo in his brief remarks at the various places visited noted that the gesture was part of the non-kinetic Civil-Military Cooperation activities lined up for the ongoing Exercise STILL WATERS II designed to curb criminal activities.

On his part, the Chief Medical Director of the General Hospital Koko, Dr. Mukoro Samson expressed satisfaction at the visit of soldiers of 90 Amphibious Battalion.

Dr. Mukoro who could not hide his joy, thanked the Commander and his team for the good work he is doing since assumption of office as the Commanding Officer here in Koko, maintaining that, this gesture will bring a sigh of relief to patients as their needs are catered for.

While at the Central Hospital in Sapele, the story was different as patients in their large numbers received food items, toiletries, bottled water, provisions, disinfectants and diapers for newborn among other items donated by men of the Nigerian Army, led by the CO of 90 Amphibious Battalion, Major J.O Ajongbo.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Chief Medical Director, the Hospital Chief Admin. Mr. Mene Henry, The Zonal Matron, Mrs. Becky Uoi- Irheghe and The Hospital Matron, Mrs. Beauty Owonu all expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Army for the warm gesture, describing it as a welcome development.

Personnel of the 90 Amphibious Battalion also visited the Testimony Orphanage Home in Sapele to donate gift items, provisions, food stuffs, toiletries, and other materials. The team was received by the management staff of the Orphanage Home with great excitement and offered prayers for the success of the Nigerian Army in all its operations across the country.

RELATED NEWS