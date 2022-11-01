The most anticipated event of the year Afro Awards 2022 is finally here. And would happen live on Sunday November 6, 2022 at Regal La Live 1000 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90015, USA.

Film Director Taiwo Oduala, Founder and Executive Producer of The Afro Awards will honor American and African community leaders, Philanthropist, Dignitaries and Celebrities.

He said “the Afro Awards main focus is to support people’s effort who have demonstrated exceptional humanitarian excellence” in a press release by the media team.

Since its inception (in what year) the Afro Awards has hosted and honored over 5,000 individuals at the core front of humanitarianism and philanthropy in American and African communities.

This year is no exception as confirmed honorees includes; Curtis Young (Son of Dr. Dre), Masika Kalysha (VH1’s Love & Hip Hop; We TV’s Growing Up Hip Hop), Fatima Maada (First Lady of Sierra Leone), Ayuko Babu (Founder & CEO of Pan African Film Festival), Tina Weisinger (Counder of HAPAwards), Hubert Nakitare (Hip Hop Artist and Activist), Lea Cher Pump (Owner of The LadyLike Foundation), His Royal Majesty Oba Yisa Olusola Olaniyan (Humanitarian; Founder of AHBEAH Awards), Seye Kehinde (Journalist; Humanitarian), Davido David Adeleke (Nigerian-American Singer; Humanitarian), Rochel Pamphile (CEO of Rocky R&P Entertainment), Dr. Lance McCarthy (Business Consultant; Humanitarian), Fatimoh Muhammed (Philanthropist; Humanitarian), Afro Nation (World Biggest Afrobeats; Humanitarian), Sam Anwuzia (Founder of ZAFAA Awards; CEO Nollywood Entertainment; Humanitarian), Senator Ademola Jackson Adeleke (Senator; Humanitarian), Chief Tajudeen Amoo Adeleke (Legendary African Drummer; Humanitarian), Ade James (African Legendary Photographer; Humanitarian), Yinka Rythym (Musician; Philanthropist; Humanitarian), Charmaine Blake (Owner of Charmaine PR Firm), Kandias Conda (Owner of Celebrity Brand), Madam Lara Okunnubi (Philanthropist/Humanitarian).

Red carpets arrivals starts by 5:00pm with the main event at 7:00pm and an after party at 10:00pm. The host for this year is no other person than The VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Star Masika Kalysha

So where would you rather be on Sunday November 6, 2022?

Be there, don’t be told!

RELATED NEWS