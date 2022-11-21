By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

NIGERIAN Ambassador to Angola, Professor Monique Ekpong has commended governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State for achieving remarkable development strides in the State.

Ekpong according to a statement signed by the Special Assistant to the governor on Research and Documentation, Mr. Essien Ndueso, gave the commendation weekend in Angola while presenting Udom Emmanuel with an award of sub-national Governor with the best economic blueprint in Africa.

According to the statement which was made available to newsmen on Sunday in Uyo, Ekpong pointed out that Akwa Ibom state has become one of the best destinations in the country following the development stride by the governor.

“I don’t just commend Governor Emmanuel for his achievements because of the video clip we just watched, but as one who has passed through the state and have seen these projects personally. As a Nigerian I am proud of the Akwa Ibom Story” it added.

According to the statement, the Publisher of West African Regional Magazine, Rossette Aloy Squire, earlier in her welcome remarks, also lauded governor Emmanuel’s significant contributions and investing on huge projects, beneficial to the state, as well as putting the state on the African development map.

Responding shortly after receiving the 2022 African Regional Magazine Award on behalf of the governor , Mr Essien Ndueso explained that the economic roads, development of the Ibom Deep Seaport project, the innovation in the Aviation sector were strategically and carefully planned to provide world-class infrastructure and promote industrialization of the state.

According to the statement, Ndueso also identified the sustenance of peace and security in the state among key drivers of the development being witnessed in the state.

“Ibom Air started with three CRJ 900 Bombardier aircrafts, and under a year, increased the fleet to five and earlier last year, added two new Airbus A220- 300 series, thus bringing the fleet to seven. As we speak, two more A320 Airbuses are now in the country and would soon join the fleet of the state owned airline, Ibom Air ” , it stressed

The governor’s Aide, who also addressed participants at the 2022 African Regional Journal Fair, advised that the diversity of African continent should not be a cause of division and hatred among Africans.

Ndueso who noted that peace and unity were a panacea to present situation in the continent of Africa, decried the situation where greedy and selfish leaders attempt to play on the emotions of the gullible populace to insitigate religious, ethnic and racial wars.

“In the delegation from Akwa Ibom State, was the Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Aniekeme Finbarr who received an award on behalf of the State as the 2022 most Progressive Sub-National in Africa”, the statement added.

RELATED NEWS