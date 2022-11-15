20 players have arrived the Super Eagles camp ahead of their international friendly against Portugal.

Nigeria will take on World-cup-bound Portugal in Lisbon on Thursday, three days to the World Cup.

Arriving on Monday to the Super Eagles camp are Goalkeepers, Adebayo Adeleye and Maduka Okoye as well as Wilfred Ndidi and Moses Simon.

Three players: Francis Uzoho, Cyriel Dessers and Samuel Chukwueze are now the only players being awaited to hit camp on Tuesday (today).

The team had their first training session on Monday night with 16 players under the guidance of head coach, Jose Peseiro.

20 Players in camp

Adeleye, Ekong, Ndidi, Iwobi, Onyemaechi, Akpoguma, Etebo, Duru, Dennis, Onuachu, Lookman, Bassey, Aribo, Ebuehi, Onyeka, Moffi, Awaziem, Bright, Simon, Okoye. Expected: Uzoho, Dessers, Chukwueze11000

