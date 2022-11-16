By Efosa Taiwo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Thursday’s international friendly game between Portugal and Super Eagles of Nigeria due to stomach bug.

Ronaldo failed to take part in Portugal’s training session on Wednesday, having trained the previous two days with the A Selecao.

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos confirmed that Ronaldo would not recover in time for the friendly against Nigeria.

“Ronaldo has a gastritis and did not train today in order to recover and rest,” Santos was quoted by ESPN.

“It’s a condition that doesn’t help much, as it affects the players a lot, they lose a lot of liquid, they weaken. He won’t be ready for tomorrow (Thursday’s game) for sure.

Responding to questions if Ronaldo really has a stomach bug or it is all an excuse to miss the friendly after the reactions his explosive interview attracted, Santos said: “If it were another player, we wouldn’t question it but yes, he really has gastritis and is in no condition to play.”

Ronaldo had, in an interview with journalist Piers Morgan, criticized United, saying he has no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

He also berated his former United teammates Gary Neville and Wayne Rooney, noting he is no friends with the duo.

Santos, in his reaction, stated that he respects the decision of Ronaldo concerning the interview, stressing that it won’t affect Portugal’s chances in Qatar.

“He [Ronaldo] didn’t have to inform us about the interview,” Santos said. “Isn’t he free [to make his decisions]?

“What I’m interested is what is being spoken in our camp and not what is being said outside. We have to respect his decision.

“We have to respect the interview he gave. It has nothing to do with the national team.

“It was the player, the man, who decided to give an interview. He doesn’t talk about the national team; it’s a very personal interview and we have to respect that. I didn’t see anyone in the national team commenting on the matter.

“In the interview, he talks about his club and the relationship he has with the club. We have to respect it, as we respect the decisions that other players make. It has no impact on the national team.”

