The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Pantami, has said the implementation of the Nigeria Startup Act is a priority of the ministry, saying he is committed to the implementation of the Act.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, recently granted assent to legislation passed by the National Assembly.

To ensure the law is fully implemented, Patami, at a meeting with stakeholders, said it is the responsibility of every relevant actor to ensure its success.

His words:“Implementation of the Act is now a priority, and the ministry must be prepared to give all it takes to see to its actualization.

“Nigerian youths across the country have placed their faith in the possibilities of this act, and we must commit to its implementation so that we do not let them down. President Buhari has done his part, and even the national assembly has done theirs. It is now our responsibility to make what began as a grand vision a reality for young people across the country.

“Although it is political season, I remain committed to the implementation and would not be distracted by politics.”

RELATED NEWS