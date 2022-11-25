Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

As Nigeria faces myriads of challenges, the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has urged members of the Order of the Knights of Saint Mulumba (KSM) to go beyond prayers and take concrete actions to assist the country to weather the storm.

Archbishop Kaigama stated this when the Knights of Saint Mulumba paid him a visit as part of activities lined up for its ongoing National Convention in Abuja.

The cleric said, “So the country is facing a lot of challenges. It is not just enough to pray. We must pray and act. You must act and pray.”

He said for too long things were left for the bishops and the priests, noting that”But now we say the laity must be actively involved and be co-responsible with the bishops and the clergy.”

Archbishop Kaigama said the church must work together, move together, think together and examine issues together as a family.

According to him, “We are still the Catholic Church. We still have our structures, but we want to open the doors in a manner that your views, your contributions, should matter.”

He commended the Knights for their contribution to the church and humanity.

Speaking earlier, the Supreme Knight of the Order of KSM, Sir Dr. Charles Mbelede, who led the delegation informed the Bishop that the KSM had made donations to victims of the recent flooding.

He assured that the Knights will continue to work for the betterment of Nigeria following the direction of the Church

The theme of the Convention is “The role of the Church in the advocacy and the Promotion of Peace, Equity, Justice and Development in the Democratic Transition in Nigeria”

The delegation also paid a courtesy visit to Papal Nuncio to Nigeria, His Excellency, The Most Reverend Antonio Guido Filipazzi.

At the visito the Papal Nuncio

encouraged the Knights to work for the unity of the church, saying being a Knight placed the responsibility on them to do more good.

He said, “To be a Knight is an honour, but it’s also a commitment to do something good for the church and for the society

“The church is one church and anything that is against the unity is negative. So, I urge the Knights to work in unity with the church.”

