The National President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, mni has lauded Barcity Properties Limited as a worthy partner in the NLC’s plan to establish affordable housing for it’s members and low income earners in the country.

Ayuba said this during a courtesy visit paid by Barcity Properties Limited to him.

The “2k to Prosperity” by Barcity Properties Limited is an initiative we are keenly interested in because shelter is a basic need of human and it is now very easy and affordable for daily income earners, this is coming at a time when prices of houses and plots of land are highly expensive, he added.

“I will engage the several affiliate bodies who are under Nigeria Labour Congress for their members to key into this initiative, and further look into more partnership with NLC and Barcity Properties Limited, Ayuba continued”

The CEO, Barcity Properties Limited , Onyeka Eluagu, explained that Barcity offers different types of housing and serviced plots solution. “We have the premium and we also have the affordable, and we are working to provide both premium and affordable housing solutions,” he said.

The Bernice Court Estate Karshi constitute our affordable offering, and we will soon be collaborating with government to see how we can extend the payment period to bring homeownership to the reach of Nigerians, Mr Eluagu said, adding that Barcity Properties Limited is currently having a conversation with the government through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) to enhance the affordability of homes as a strategy to tackle the housing deficit in the country.

He further thanked the Chairman of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba for believing in Barcity Properties Limited and their numerous subscribers, Eluagu said.

“2k to Prosperity” is an initiative by Barcity Properties Limited where plot of lands seekers can own a three bedroom bungalow plot by paying N2000 daily, N14,000 or N60,000 monthly for a period of 12 months.

