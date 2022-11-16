By Efosa Taiwo

Demola Olarewaju, the Special Assistant on Digital Strategy to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said that the country is in need of a president who is physically and mentally healthy like Atiku.

Olanrewaju made this known while speaking on Politics Hub, a political show on Vanguard online TV.

Answering a question posed by the host of the TV show, Damilola Ogunsakin on the chances of PDP ahead of the 2023 presidential elections, Olarewaju described the PDP as the most pragmatic party the country needs, and the best to kick the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power.

Nigeria is sick, needs healthy president like Atiku for recovery – Atiku's aide pic.twitter.com/FoNfuBFmvh — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) November 16, 2022

He said, “Nigeria is a sick country that cannot be managed by anybody except those who are healthy. Atiku Abubakar is healthy not just in mind, he is healthy in body and every way.

“We want to help Nigeria recover from this trend of Japa where everybody, even the fact that people are migrating from Nigeria is a referendum of this government.

“The people are not confident of what the future holds in existing Nigeria, but what we are saying to them is to support the PDP as the most pragmatic party, the most pragmatic means of kicking out this APC govt from federal power. And it is important.”

On the prospects of the ruling party, APC at the poll, Olarewaju slammed the party for their choice of candidate, stressing that the vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo would have been a better choice to present to Nigerians.

Read also: PDP crisis: Wike is man of the year, says Oshiomhole

2023 Election: No going back on use of BVAS – INEC

He also dismissed as untrue the claim of Lagos being a megacity which the APC presidential campaign had vowed to replicate across the nation if elected.

According to Olarewaju, he lives in Lagos and can confirm categorically that the state does not merit being used as a benchmark.

“Honestly, if APC had picked someone like Yemi Osinbajo or if they have given us anyone else, then some of us would even be tempted to say, okay, let us vote for their candidate on the platform of objectivity.

“I live in Lagos and I am speaking from Lagos. I know what obtains here, and I know that this is not a state that you want to use as a benchmark.

“It (Lagos) has become a model of obesity, a model of a government that continues to tax the people, a government that does not understand business which is in line with the APC model, so what we are saying to Nigeria is simple, the APC has failed and the APC must be kicked out,” he said.

Despite the crisis the party is experiencing with the G-5 governors’ detachment, the PDP has marched on with its presidential campaign that was flagged off on October 10 in Uyo.

The party was among the first set of parties who flagged off their campaign ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

RELATED NEWS