By Ike Uchechukwu

Former Cross River state governor, Sen. Liyel Imoke has asserted that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has put Nigeria in the intensive Care Unit, ICU, since they took over the saddle of leadership in 2015.

Sen. Imoke who made the assertion on Monday in Calabar , during the inauguration of Atiku/Okowa 2023 Presidential Campaign Council said Nigeria was on life support adding that only Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his Vice presidential running ,Dr Ifeanyi Okowa can rescue Nigeria at this point.

“We all understand as Nigerians that we are we facing challenges and it is of a magnitude that the country is the intensive care Unit and if we continue with APC administration is it is only down hills and Nigeria may not survive it any longer.

“The only way out is to go is to go with the recovery plan, we are in the ICU already, we have to come up with the best , and the best right now is Alhaji Atiku and Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, it is important and critical that we get our people to understand the importance of doing the right thing in this coming elections , because if we make another mistake , it will be the end for Nigeria.

“The only way out is to vote someone who can help Nigeria recover from the sickness of poverty, poor education, insecurity hunger and disunity and the only person that can give us that is Atiku Abubakar,” Imoke said.

Responding to the threat by G5 Governor’s, Sen.Imoke said that the crisis was an internal one and would be resolved internally as soon as possible adding that no one has left the PDP so far and the matter was resolvable.

On his part , the , Chairman of the Campaign Council in Cross River , Sen. Gershom Bassey said it was extremely important the Peoples Democratic party , PDP wins the Presidential election which comes first and other positions will follow.

He said :” It is very clear that the key to the victory in Cross River is Atiku wining the presidential election , because once we can win the first elections all others will fall into place , we know that the presidential election is key , very strategic to us, in winning all others.

“Our track record as a party is unparalleled , no other Party can match it , our track record is clearly tangible , in terms of empirical evidence ,PDP is way ahead , is it economy, security , name it.

“But under APC in only about seven years Nigeria became the Capital of poverty in the world ,our strategy simple , we are reaching out to the people and we believe they will listen.

On his part, the Director General field operation for the Atiku Campaign Organisation,Micheal Eja explained that it was obvious that Cross River has been a PDP and will remain so after 2023.

“Atiku / Okowa ticket will fly, because we have been a PDP state, and the PDP will go into the election as one family because all our disagreements would be resolved amicably and we will not only win in Cross River we will win across the country.

“Our people are interested in good governance , CrossRiverians will express themselves with their votes , our people are no longer interested in the issues of zoning , they want to feel governance real time and I believe they will speak with their PVC in favour of our party both here and beyond,” Eja said.

