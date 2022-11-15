The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has granted Nigeria 20,000 U.S dollars for the pilot training of literacy educators in the country.

The UNESCO Representative, Regine Priso, said this at a two-day Validation Workshop of training modules of the Global Education Coalition (GEC)-Global Alliance for Literacy (GAL) in Abuja on Tuesday.

The workshop is organised by the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult, Non-formal Education (NMEC) and the Non-governmental Association for Literacy Support Services (NOGALSS) in collaboration with the UNESCO Abuja Regional Office

Priso said that the modules would be validated and as well shared amongst stakeholders.

“It is important to inform us that the UNESCO Institute for Lifelong learning (UIL) has lived up to its promise of supporting this GAL/GEC Initiative with initial take-off grant of 20,000 USD which is now domiciled in the UNESCO Regional office, Abuja.

“We have not spent a dime out of the fund, not because we do not need it; no, far from it. It is because the country, with UNESCO Regional Office, has demonstrated proven commitment to the initiative by funding its initial processes.

“The 20,000 USD shall be used for the pilot training of the literacy educators, hopefully in December this year. A contract shall be established with NMEC/NOGALSS for the utilisation of the fund for the pilot training in December 2022,” she said.

Also, the Executive Secretary, NMEC, Prof. Simon Akpama, commended the initiative saying it would help build the capacities of about 10,000 youths and adult literacy facilitators when the initiative comes into full cycle.

Akpama said that there was need to harness and optimise the potential of literacy educators to cope with the challenges of the 21st century.

“Today marks yet another milestone in the cycle of the initiative as we converge to validate the contextualised training modules, making it a document fit for use in Nigeria.

“This expectantly, will enhance our literacy educators’ digital competencies for teaching and communication.

“Indeed, the diverse needs of our literacy educators would be auspiciously met if our literacy educators maximally harness and optimise this ample opportunity graciously provided by UNESCO and GAL.

“It is hoped that 10,000 youths and adult literacy facilitators’ capacities would have been improved on when the initiative comes into full cycle and courageously rolled out,” he said.

In the same vein, the National President of NOLGALSS, Mr Noah Emmanuel, commended stakeholders for efforts in ensuring that the initiative of making the country a literate nation was achieved

“We are confident that this global initiative will greatly succeed in Nigeria as all hands are on deck for the successful implementation of the project.

“To our UIL representatives from Hamburg, we do hope that when this workshop is completed successfully, you will leave Nigeria with good memories,” he said.

The UIL Programme Specialist, Jian Xi Teng, commended Nigeria for leading African countries in literacy education, saying it requires collective responsibility to eradicate illiteracy out of the region. (NAN)

