The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation has stated that the PDP presidential flag bearer is worried about the state of Nigeria’s economy noting that Nigerians cannot afford to reinforce the hopelessness as promised by APC’s Bola Tinubu.

This was stated by the Director, Strategic Communications of the campaign organization, Dele Momodu while addressing a press conference in Abuja added that the party, as well as the candidate, is worried about the suffering caused by floods in the country.

Momodu said: “Our candidate is deeply concerned by the cost of living crisis which is daily worsened by the hyperinflation inflated on Nigerians by the ineptitude of the APC administration. We are assuring Nigerians that help is on the way as the policies enunciated with the policy document ‘Our Covenant with Nigerians’ will not only bring Nigeria out of poverty but also herald an era prosperity and sustainable development in a PDP government, come 2023.

“The Economy and the ‘Kitchen Table Issues,’ as the Americans will say, remain a focal point of the PDP Recovery Agenda.

“The PDP and our presidential flagbearers are worried by the unabating insecurity in the country. The recent security alert by some foreign Embassies and Missions in Nigeria, though dismissed as unwarranted by the government, are just a reminder of the perilous time we are in at the moment.

“We call on security agencies to be at the top of their game to ensure that none of the scary scenarios painted by the security alert come to past, while we also caution Nigerians to remain vigilant.

“The declaration by the Central Bank of Nigeria last week that it was going to redesign some denominations in the naira as expectedly generated varied reactions from Nigerians. Already, the value on the naira has plummeted since the announcement and efforts must be intensified to address the decline in the value of the naira.

Also speaking, the spokesperson of the campaign organization, Charles Aniagwu, said the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, provides a better alternative to revive what he observed as a falling Nigeria.

He said the former Vice President was engaging in multilateral and bilateral initiatives as exemplified in his recent trip to the United States to meet people and organizations who know how to solve problems.

According to him, Atiku did not go to the United States to prove that he can enter the country but in line with his mission to recover Nigeria.

