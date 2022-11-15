BY SOLA EBISENI

UNDOUBTEDLY, Nigerians are angry, deep-seated rage with a nation that guarantees them nothing; its diaspora is most implacable, and do I hear you justifiably so? They are driven out so that they may not be torpedoed by a rudderless ship that defiles all systemic analyses.

In ages past, it was the intruding Caucasians, aided by our unconscionable primitive bourgeoisie, that hunted and haunted us for slavery and slave labour. Not only do our citizens voluntarily seek to be enslaved along transportation routes, but in many cases, worsen the modern trans-Atlantic movement.

In those three centuries spanning the mid-15th century up to deep into the 19th, the merchants of Europe ensured the security of their human wares and, for maximum profits from hard labour were only interested in the youthful and most productive of our population, which Franz Fanon attributed principally to how Europe underdeveloped Africa.

Now, any rickety boat will suffice, even if it falls far short of the capacity to withstand the ferocity of the Atlantic waves as we desperately seek to japa. Elders are not forgotten; it is a shame that men and women, grandparents, flee to Europe and the Americas. We have also voluntarily widened the scope of this human traffic. We seek refuge in Asia, while it is now a source of pride to announce that we have relocated to any other country, including those we used to feed or who took the lead in weaning from slavery and foreign rule.

Our heroes’ great-grandfathers stormed Europe in search of education in the mid-nineteenth century, never stayed, but returned with academic laurels to fight colonialism and establish a country that, until the 1960s, was competitive with many of today’s giant nations.

In contrast, today our children are trained even within the country but export themselves voluntarily unmindful of subjecting themselves to slave labour, notwithstanding the quality of their training. To say we are in a mess is an understatement, and our optimum population are taking flights in drones and droves, including the professionals in strategic development fields.

However, this sorry state is not the cause of action in this discourse, though its foundation. The concern is not unconnected with the sheath of rage among the citizenry. I was on the hot seat of the Yoruba diaspora, mainly in the United States, on one of their unifying zoom programmes, ‘Yoruba Gbode’.

I’ve found it amusing that engagement with the Nigerian diaspora has no set schedule. It is either that they are overwhelmed by nostalgia to keep hearing home voices and behold their faces or that such peanuts for airtime which the home people are often conscious of actually means little to the self exiled.

Whatever the reason, you are forewarned to ensure you have excess time on your hands before dabbling in conversation with your people in the land of the dollar. Moving forward, the conversation I was told would last for an hour starting at 9.00 p.m. Nigerian time, did not rest till about 11.35, some minutes before midnight. Nonetheless, the time spent was well spent because it provided some insights into the minds and states of our people on the way forward if Nigeria is to survive as a corporate state and if the Yoruba are to remain there, a situation they despise.

It must be given to the Yoruba nation campaigners; they have done such unequaled sensitization of the people that they virtually held Afenifere responsible for the restructuring campaigns, which they would rather describe as unprofitable distractions. My take-home message from the programme which was animatedly participated in by many of them. They are so completely disenchanted about Nigeria and all it stands for, that a simple plebiscite will see them dismember this country, which they insisted is an unworkable contraption.

Despite their complaints that Afenifere was not doing enough to realize the Yoruba nation, I saw implicit trust in Afenifere and its invincibility in directing the course of Nigerian events in them. They remembered, with nostalgia, the prowess and exploits of Afenifere during the NADECO war. They wondered why Afenifere could not achieve much more in dealing with the current situation under a civil administration compared with our exploits during the military era. Furthermore, they could not see the logic in my theory that it was easier to fight an unelected and legitimate government compared with the elected, which apparently parades the mandate of the people no matter the quality of the suffrage.

They were reminded of the undisguised support of the international community in the war against the military and illegal regime, and even mentioned some envoys at the disposal of the liberation struggle. The main question I was confronted with regarding the 2023 elections, which also stemmed from their preference for the Yoruba nation, was what they described as apparent contradictions in Afenifere’s clamouring for restructuring and condemnation of the 1999 constitution while endorsing candidates for election, the processes of which are inextricably derived from it.

They rather would prefer that we lead the Yoruba to boycott the election as a sign of absolute loss of confidence in the federation. They were quickly reminded of the impossibility of achieving much success from such a political venture, as we have no control over the ambitions of the emilokans who are part of the status quo and would resist the efforts.

Besides, they were made to understand that the objective conditions for the split of the federation are not present. Instead, we canvassed the idea that there was nothing intricately wrong with Nigeria, which is an advantage in terms of size, population, and resources if the national question is well engineered and amicably resolved.

On the endorsement of the presidential candidate, they were reminded of the philosophy of the Afenifere as a sociopolitical organisation and its unending intervention at critical junctions of Nigeria’s political journey. They were briefed on the imperative of the South East Presidency following Obasanjo for the South West, Yaradua for the North, Jonathan for the South- South and current President Buhari for the North West, even with a South West Vice President.

They understood the Yoruba Omoluwabi philosophy, which dominant inherent attributes are equity and morality. Except for one participant who was clearly of the Oshodi School of Politics, the rest expressed full understanding of the principles and philosophy of the Afenifere decision for a Peter Obi presidency without betraying their individual choices.

This was more so as they were going through the 14 months’ dialogue that led to the resolution. Of course, they were impressed by how a contrary distraction was maturely handled and nipped in the bud by the indestructible Awolowo Political Academy.“Nigeria! We hail thee.

Ebiseni is the Secretary General, Afenifere.

