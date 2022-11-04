By Ada Osadebe

Trinidadian-born rapper Nicki Minaj has expressed her condolences to singer Davido and his lover, Chioma over the passing of their three-year-old son Ifeanyi.

The rapper on Friday took to her Instastory to share a photo of Ifeanyi which she captioned “My deepest condolences to Chioma & @davido during this time.”



Vanguard reported Davido and Chioma’s only son, Ifeanyi died on Monday in a swimming pool at his dad’s home in Banana Island.

The Lagos State Police spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the death of Ifeanyi, while eight staff present in the house during the incident were detained.

“It is true, the child is dead. About eight people were brought in for questioning and we are investigating the matter. Anyone found culpable in the death of the child would be arrested,” Hundeyin said.

According to a report, six out of the eight domestic staff invited for questioning have been released, while the cook and the nanny are still being detained.

The chef and cook have been detained in connection with Ifeanyi’s death and may remain in police custody until they are cleared by an autopsy report.

