Nick Cannon

By Ada Osadebe



American actor and television host, Nicholas Scott Cannon, popularly known has Nick Cannon, who is set to welcome his 12th child, recently admitted that he doesn’t know if he would be having more kids.

The 42-year-old father of 11 reportedly said this to Billboard during their R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players event, according to Pagesix.

Though Cannon’s undecided on whether he’ll continue to grow his brood, he said fatherhood is his “number one priority”.

“I don’t know man, I have no idea. I think I’m good right now,” he said.

He gushed about how his children are the driving force behind his extensive career.

“My kids are definitely the creative force in all that I do,” he said. “They’re the funniest, most innovative, best questions…every project I’m working on now is through their eyes.”

