By Olayinka Ajayi

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) has concluded plans to join other industry stakeholders to examine the opportunities and create concrete solutions that would ensure the achievement of the nation’s financial inclusion objectives at the International Financial Inclusion Conference.

The event themed: “Financial Inclusion for all: Scaling Innovative Digital Models” is organised by the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, under the auspices of the National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) and would be held on November 24 and 25, 2022 in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Speaking on the conference, Managing Director NIBSS, Mr. Premier Oiwoh, said “In line with the National Financial Inclusion initiative, the timely delivery of financial services through Agency banking has also revolutionized the economy, as this has boosted job creation through Financial Entrepreneurship, Skills Acquisition, Digitalization of the Society and Increased GDP, as each state’s economic activity is increased with a multiplier effect”

“We are aware that Digital financial inclusion enables access to financial services and advances economic progress in underserved market segments, In ensuring that the financially excluded are efficiently and effectively catered for within the ecosystem, we have created a platform-based payment system to enable the players in the ecosystem to innovate and thrive.

“The industry over the years has leveraged cutting-edge technology to design and deliver financial products and services to drive financial inclusion”. He added.

RELATED NEWS