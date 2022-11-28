By James Ogunnaike

A Non-Governmental Organization, NGO, Ehie Global Character Building Initiative, EGCBI, in collaboration with the United Nations, is holding a World Character-Building Summit to commemorate the International Anti-Corruption Day on December 10, 2022.

With the theme, ‘The Role of Teachers In Nation-Building, EGCBI is using the summit to reach its target audience of children, teenagers, and youths across the world through their respective schools’ teachers to crusade for a morally decent society.

In a statement by its President, Joseph Omoragbon said: “The event will feature talks by eminent international personalities such as an Education Professional, Dr Brian K Jemings from Ghana, a Clinical Psychologist and Author, Dr Passy Amaraegbu (Nigeria), the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Moni Pulo Limited, United Kingdom, Dr Seinye Lulu-Briggs (UK) and the Executive Director, Lela Blossom Schools, Abuja, Mrs Abiola Oduwusi (Nigeria).”

RELATED NEWS