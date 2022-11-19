The management team of Positive Minds Development Initiative, POMDI, a non -Governmental organization based in Benin City, Edo state, weekend, disclosed plans to fetes over 500 indigenes within the metropolis.

The Chief Executive Officer, POMDI, and former Miss Tourism Nigeria, Queen Irene Igbinigie, said it is going to be the second edition tagged ‘ Food Bank Festival 2023’ .

Giving reasons behind the philanthropic and humanitarian gesture, she explained that she has been passionate about the plight of the down-trodden who have been further battered by the economic downturn in the country.

While soliciting for support and partnership from well-meaning Edo citizens and Nigerians alike, the beauty Queen also noted that the event scheduled to hold on the 4th, January, 2023 will feature workshop, talent hunt and trainings.

“Our concern at POMDI is basically to be our brothers’ keeper by providing succour for those who cannot afford a meal. We want to put smiles on their faces and give hope that someone out there cares.

“It is shocking the recent statistics by poverty index survey just released that says over 133 million Nigerians are extremely poor and cannot afford basic amenities. So we are doing our own best to help the very poor in our society.

