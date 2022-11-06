By Efosa Taiwo

Paris Saint-Germain extended their lead at the top of Ligue 1 as Danilo Pereira’s late header secured three points for the champions over Lorient.

Neymar continued his briliant campaign with the opening goal in just nine minutes.

PSG made forays to increase their lead before halftime break but Lorient proved impregnable to being penetrated a second time.

Their resilience, however, got rewarded eight minutes into the second half, with Nigerians international Terem Moffi firing home his ninth goal of the league campaign.

And when it looked that will be the last goal in the game, Danilo connected to a Neymar’s corner in the 81st minute to snatch a late winner for PSG.

