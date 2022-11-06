By Efosa Taiwo

Miguel Almiron was on target once again for Newcastle as they established their spot in the Premier League’s top four with another rampage 4-1 victory.

Almiron put the visitors ahead in the 35th minute following a strong run and composed finish for his seventh goal in seven games.

Southampton, who are struggling for goals, wasted chances before Newcastle substitute Chris Wood swivelled sharply and fired into the corner.

They were however made to pay for their lost chances as Joe Willock registered his name on the score sheet off a a quick counter attack led by Kieran Trippier.

At that point, it was game over for the Saints as Newcastle were far gone in extending their unbeaten run to nine matches.

Southampton pulled a goal back via consolation back through Romain Perraud’s fine solo strike in the 89th minute.

However, Newcastle would not leave St. Mary’s without a three-goal advantage as Bruno Guimaraes to grabbed the fourth of a stunning curler.

RELATED NEWS