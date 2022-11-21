By Ada Osadebe

Nigerians have responded to a video of Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire, giving advice to unmarried women, even as she finally marries her sweetheart.

Recall that Nollywood actor, Frederick Leonard and his fiancée, Peggy Ovire, held their traditional marriage ceremony on November 19.

In the viral video, Peggy claimed that she had been dating her husband for the past seven years and that when they first started dating, he was broke and still had financial difficulties.

Newly wedded actress, Peggy Ovire has appealed with ladies to stand and endure with the men in their lives, even when he is broke.



The actress went on to counsel single women against leaving a man just because he still required financial assistance.

The actress went on to counsel single women against leaving a man just because he still required financial assistance.

Instead, they should pay attention to him and constantly support him.

In response to the video, many online users disagree with her completely, arguing that other men would act differently.

Others pointed out that a newly-wed bride shouldn’t give advice to the general public.

adorable_barbiiee said, “But some queens will wait for there guys, but when the man is finally stable, they’ll abandon the babe and select another who’s well-groomed babe.

officialolaideoyedeji said, “Please ladies, stay only if you see him as someone who really wants to make his own money, don’t waste your time to quit after 4 years.

therealmatildaobiajunwa said, “Pls don’t ever beat your chest in public about what a man can do or not do.The world is not nice, nnem biko, go home, enjoy your marriage and let the beating of the chest be for inside the house.

_foreverdeb said, “Nobody give advice pass new bride, once they get married, they start to drop motivational posts, this one as started on her wedding day.

chichi1beke said,”I know it’s her wedding day so she’s excited, but I think she’s over sharing. There is no formula to successful relationship or marriage. Let everyone do what is best for them.

“Some stayed through the “broke” days and they got treated wrongly when the man became successful. Enjoy your new marriage and leave advice. Congratulations.

myskin_doctrine said ,”Don’t copy when you don’t know the full story o. If your own man has little but is still self centered and stingy to himself and you, be careful. He obviously cared for her and did some things with his “little”.

luxluvmi said, “Congratulations to her. However, I think it’s okay to not use your wedding day to advise women on what they should desire in their partner. Celebrate the partner you choose and let the guest that traveled far celebrate you both for overcoming your trails whatever that may be.

parisgopald said, “Frederic knew he wanted you as a wife and didn’t play about. Frederic asked you to be patient and believe in him. He shared his future plans and did not hesitate to show you that you are a part of that plan!.

” Frederic promised to take care of you. Frederic was consistent by his actions proving he is a worthy husband for you. Frederic accepted your personality flaws and loved you patiently as well.

“Let’s complete the story of give and take in a relationship! She waited patiently was not all it took to get to this bliss! Pls get sense and don’t wait for anybody who would not show you a plan or a map! Or anyone who hasn’t proved by action that he is real and want you as a wife!.”

