By Udeme Akpan

LAGOS—A new book, described by Gbenga Komolafe, Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, a highly innovative and essential manual for stakeholders in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, will be launched in Lagos on Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Ebony Life emporium in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The book, titled: “No Good Deed Goes unpunished: the contentious search for peace in the Niger Delta, is authored by three retired employees of Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, namely Jide Ajide, John Ashima and Oluwole Agunbiade.

Expected at the event, which has the General Manager/Editor-in-Chief, Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, as special guest of honour are executives of multi-national oil companies, and independent petroleum producers as well as academics drawn from universities offering courses in Mass Communications and Journalism.

