By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Innovation-driven ICT firm, SoftStructures Limited, is setting the pace for effective retail distribution, and hospitality business management in Nigeria by introducing a new management solution called NeüRMS.

The solution provides a clear view of all business operations for users and help them make appropriate and timely decisions.

The CEO of SoftStructures Limited, Mr. Lanre Olaniyan, while speaking at the launch said, “Some of the most critical features that apply to our business environment are unavailable or unaffordable. Sometimes, the software packages need help understanding your stock. Some solutions are not intelligent, and users have to input many entries manually. For example, they have limited live carts and cannot attend to multiple customers.

“What you now see is that despite the huge amounts spent on these retail management solutions, businesses still revert to Excel spreadsheets or other old computer-based tools to run their operations. However, they eventually discovered these methods are too time-consuming, prone to errors, exposes them to theft and manipulations or point-blank too expensive or overly complex for SMEs to afford.”

Having identified these existing problems and critical business challenges, SoftStructures, a wholly Nigerian tech solutions firm, said it developed

NeüRMS, to provide cost-effective and sustainable solution for business owners to enable them maximize potential.

Recently launched in Lagos, NeüRMS is already adopted by business owners across different sectors, including online and social media-based merchants seeking safer and quicker ways to sell and meet customers’ needs respectively.

The solution developers said NeuRMS is fast emerging as a preferred solution because payment can be made in local currency, saving the cost of paying in dollars or other foreign currencies.

NeüRMS is a secure, subscription-based, and easy-to-use integrated retail management solution that reduces the mundane workload of running a retail, distribution, or hospitality business. It automates and simplifies operations and allows entrepreneurs to focus on what matters.

The solution was developed from years of deliberate and in-depth analysis of the Nigerian SME sector, and its challenges, with intentions to drastically improve how businesses conduct their operations and administer control over their resources through cloud-based technology.

NeüRMS Point of Sale feature enables users to perform various retail functions such as product scanning during sales, receipt issuance, payment processing, and even loyalty and discount administration on a single-page application available on all digital platforms terminals. The feature can move any SME from manual to digital in minutes, catapulting it into the world of e-commerce, thus improving its customer reach and profitability.

Operating in a low-trust economy where unpleasant stories are quite common in customer relationships, employee-employer disputes, and more, the NeüRMS solution helps business owners block leakages, curb theft and instill better accountability across different business units, like accounts, warehouses, retail managers, cashiers, etc.

The Chief Technology Officer, Emmanuel Moses, explains that SoftStructures Limited has its core values vested in ensuring that global best practices are adhered to and adopted at all levels of its operations. So, much effort went into ensuring that NeüRMS can always safeguard its users’ security and data privacy.

He also explains how the product was designed to solve many problems or concerns. First, the assurance that once signed up, the solution is accessible, operates smoothly on all existing computers and mobile devices, and complies with different operating environments, including IOS, Android, Windows, and Web OS.

