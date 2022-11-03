By Ada Osadebe

The release of the series ‘The Sandman’ has been confirmed to return to viewers screen by Netflix, and Neil Gaiman, the writer of movie’s comic book.

According to Polygon on Wednesday, Netflix and Neil Gaiman both announced that the streaming service had added extra episodes of the fantasy drama that is based on Gaiman’s well-known comic.

With a brief teaser film that showed Morpheus’ recognizable mask emerging from a bed of sand, Gaiman shared the news on Twitter.

He wrote, “The rumors are genuine. “Netflix is thrilled that so many of you have been watching Sandman, and the thing we were all hoping would happen… has indeed happened…”

The rumours are true. Netflix is thrilled that so many of you have been watching Sandman, and the thing we were all hoping would happen… has indeed happened… pic.twitter.com/zc5CrhsdZK — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 3, 2022

The Sandman series follows Morpheus (Tom Sturridge), the personification of dreams and ruler of ‘The Dreaming’ realm, who escapes a century-long captivity and sets out to reclaim stolen personal artifacts and restore his realm, which had deteriorated in his absence, to its former glory.

Beyond Sturridge’s outstanding performance as Morpheus/Dream, the cast’s outstanding and enigmatic work including those of Kyo Ra/Vanesu Samunyai as Rose Walker, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, and Patton Oswalt as Matthew the Raven,really made the series stand out.

Jenna Coleman played Johanna Constantine, Gwendoline Christie played Lucifer Morningstar, David Thewlis played John Dee, Kirby Howell-Baptiste played death, and Mason Alexander Park played desire, to name a few more famous cast members.

