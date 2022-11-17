By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

THE Nigerian Economic Summit Group, NESG, Thursday, made it known of Niyi Yusuf as its new Board Chairman.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Group’s immediate past Chairman, Mr Asue Ighodalo.

According to the statement, the

announcement of Niyi Yusuf as new Board Chairman of NESG on Monday, 14th of November, 2022, at the 28th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#28).

The statement reads in part, “Mr Niyi Yusuf, who until his appointment was the first vice chairman of the NESG, takes over from Mr Asue Ighodalo, who was appointed in 2018 following the retirement of Mr Kyari Bukar.

“He becomes the 8th chairman of the NESG after Mr Pascal Dozie, Mr Bunmi Oni, Mr Mohammed Hayatudeen, Mazi Sam Ohuanbunwa, Mr Foluso Phillips, Mr Kyari Bukar and Mr Asue Ighodalo.

“The board also appointed the Managing Director SPDC & Country Chair, Shell Companies in Nigeria (SCiN), Mr Osagie Okunbor as 1st Vice Chairman, the Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc, Mr Omoboyede Olusanya as 2nd Vice Chairman and the Group Chief Operating Officer of MRS Holdings Ltd. (Nigeria), Mrs Amina Maina as 3rd Vice Chairman.

“Mr Yusuf is the Managing Partner at Verraki Partners. He has also been involved in the inorganic growth of key banks and consumer goods companies in Nigeria, including a merger of 5 commercial banks.”

According to the statement, “The appointment of Mr Yusuf comes at a critical time in the nation’s history.

“In his new role, Mr Yusuf will lead NESG’s mission of promoting and championing the reform of the Nigerian economy into an open, globally competitive economy.

“Mr Yusuf brings deep experience in financial services, having worked for years with different innovative Fintech companies.

“He has also been involved in the creation of key infrastructure of the Nigerian banking industry.”

The statement also added that, “He holds a postgraduate diploma in Business Administration and Management from the University of Wales, Cardiff, and a BSc in Economics from the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

“He is a member of the African Leadership Network, a Fellow of the African Leadership Initiative, and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

Meanwhile, according to the group’s Immediate past Chairman, Mr Asue Ighodalo, Mr Yusuf will be an excellent addition to the board as he brings with him vast experience in corporate governance and management, having served in various leadership roles across several financial institutions.

“We are confident that his wealth of knowledge and experience will greatly benefit our organization as we continue to reform the Nigerian economy”, Ighodalo said.

