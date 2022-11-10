By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Following rcent flood mishaps, the Director-General National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, has taken delivery of assorted relief materials donated to the Federal Republic of Nigeria by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization under instruction of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein Al Hashimi of Jordan and delivered to Abuja by the Royal Jordanian Airforce.

A Hercules C130 aircraft of the Royal Jordanian Airforce that transported the relief materials arrived the cargo wing of Nnamdi International Airport at about 7:45pm on Wednesday night and was received by the Director-General NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed on behalf of the federal government.

In his remark, the NEMA DG appreciated the kind gesture from the King of Jordan, saying that the government, especially during the present situation when efforts are being made to support in the relief and recovery of persons and communities that were devastated by the flood.

He conveyed the appreciation of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq over the donation and assured that the items would be distributed to the targetted beneficiaries.

A spokesperson of the team, Zeyed Mahmoud said the gesture was from the King of Jordan to support those affected by the flood in tandem with international solidarity with Nigeria over the disaster as both countries were “brothers.”

The Director-General of NEMA was joined by some directors of the Agency in receiving the donation.

Also present at the Airport were officials of the Nigerian Customs Service, Nigerian Immigration Service and other agencies.

The items donated were made up of food and non-food materials including food packages, clothing, blankets and sanitary items.

RELATED NEWS