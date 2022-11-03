By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

The National Emergency Management Agency ,NEMA has distributed relief materials worth millions of naira to victims of 2022 flood disaster in Akwa Ibom State to ameliorate their suffering.

The items donated by NEMA includes; 1, 000 bags of 10kg rice, 1,000 bags of 10kg beans, 1,000 bags of 10kg maize, 75 bags of 20kg salt, 75 kegs of 20litres vegitable oil, 150 cartons of seasoning cubes and 75 cartons of tin tomato.

Other were, 8, 000 pieces of nylon mats 1, 000 pieces mosquitoes treated nets, 600 cartons of bar soap, 2,500 pieces of guinea brocade, 1, 000 pieces of children’s wear, 1, 000 pieces of women’s wear and 1, 000 pieces of men’s wear among others.

Speaking at the occasion of distribution of the items yesterday in Uyo, the Director General of NEMA, Mr Mustapha Ahmed, said President Muhammadu Buhari approved the release of the relief materials to the state as part of the Federal Government efforts to address the needs of the citizens in difficult times.

Ahmed, who was represented by the Director, Disaster Risk Reduction in NEMA, Dr Daniel Obot, however, noted that there was need for government at all levels to take proactive measures that would lead to substantial reduction of flood disaster risk and loss of lives and property.

Ahmed explained that, it would be cost effective to plan for disaster risk reduction than waiting for disaster to occur and then pay compensation and distribute relief materials to the affected victims.

He therefore called on states to strengthen the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and establish Local Government Emergency Committees to manage disaster risk in the communities.

His words: “Ensure that new infrastructure does not introduce new risk. Locating infrastructure out of harm is one way to be proactive.

“Listen and take full advantage of early warning alert from Hydro Meteorological Services Agency and the National Emergency Management Agency. Have the political will to invest in disaster risk reduction activities through adequate budget appropriation,”

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Mr Moses Ekpo, commended the federal government agency for the support and assured that the beneficiaries would make judicious use of the items.

Ekpo, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in his office, Mr Nkopuruk Ekaiko, disclosed that 18 local government areas of the state were affected in the 2022 flood disaster.

He urged Chairmen of the affected local government areas to ensure effective and transparent distribution of the items, saying”

We have seen the relief materials NEMA has donated to victims of flood disaster in 2022 here in Akwa Ibom State.

“The Director General, we have seen some materilas from your agency and we do not want to keep the materials because the people are in need of it. So, we will continue to distribute as they come, that is the essence of our being here today,”

Responding on behalf of the affected LGAs, the Chairman of Abak LGA, Mr Ekerete Inyang, thanked the federal government and the agency for the support and promised that the relief materials would be distributed to the direct victims.

