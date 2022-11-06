Adamawa State office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has distributed foodstuffs and other relief materials to 800 households identified as victims of the 2022 flood in Madagali Local Government Area of the state.

This information is contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the agency, Malam Hafiz Bello, and made available to newsmen in Yola on Sunday.

According to him, the items include hundreds of bags of rice, beans, maize, gallons of vegetable oil, seasoning cubes and tomato paste.

Other items are bundles of rubber mats, towels, blankets, mosquito nets, clothing materials like children’s wears, men’s wear, buckets, plates, spoons and plastic cups.

Alhaji Mustapha Habib, the Director General of the agency, represented by the head of operations, Mr Ladan Ayuba, at the distribution point, said the gesture was a demonstration of concern to the victims.

He called on the victims to make judicious use of the items to enable them get succour and stabilize from the disaster which befell them during the rainy season.

He noted that about 433 local government areas in 35 states of the federation were badly affected by the flood.

“Let me use this forum to once again call on Nigerians to desist from erecting structures on water ways or residing in water lodged areas,” he stressed.

He advised Nigerians to adhere to the early warning signs (EWS) from the National Hydrological Agency and other relevant agencies to prevent themselves from falling victims to flood.

He expressed the determination of the federal government to strengthen capacity of the state in disaster managements and that of local government emergency committees (LGEMC) on the mitigation of risk and disaster managements.

He said the state has already established local government emergency committees and urged residents to cooperate with such committees to guard against such emergencies.

The council chairman of the area, Mr. Andrause Gadzama, who responded on behalf of the affected communities and the local council, expressed his gratitude to the federal government for the gesture.

“We equally thank the minister of Humanitarian affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk, and NEMA for the kind gesture,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the flood ravaged thousands of hectares of farmlands and destroyed lives and properties worth billions of Naira in the state. (NAN)

