By Femi Bolaji

The North East Development Commission, NEDC, Friday handed over 34,000 food and non-food items to Taraba state government for onward distribution to victims of the recent flood disaster in the state.

The Managing Director of NEDC, Mohammed Alkali, at the symbolic presentation of the items to governor Darius Ishaku In Jalingo, the state capital, said the Commission’s gesture would cushion the hardship victims of the natural disaster are contending with.

He noted that the federal government of Nigeria was worried with the impoverishment of communities by flooding, hence the intervention through the Commission to ensure they get back on their feet.

The relief items include 10,000 bags of 25kg rice, 3000 gallons of Vegetable Oils, 5000 blankets and 5000 mats.

Others include 5000 wrappers for women, 3000 Shadda for men and 3000 children wears.

He also handed over the keys of a fire service truck for Federal Polytechnic, Bali, as one of the intervention of the NEDC in critical areas of need.

Governor Darius Ishaku, who also spoke, lauded the Commission for its various intervention across all sectors of the state.

He assured that those the relief materials are meant for would receive them.

He also urged the Commission to take up the reconstruction of the Jalingo- Numan road as part of its intervention in Adamawa and Taraba state.

RELATED NEWS