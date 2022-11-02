By Juliet Umeh

The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, yesterday expressed its support for removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

Recall that the issue of removal of petrol subsidy had generated so much controversies, in view of the graft that had allegedly trailed it.

Expressing NECA’s support for the removal in an interview on Channesl Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily, Director-General of the body, Adewale Oyerinde, said: “Our position is for us to remove subsidy while you deal with the issues of the four refineries.

”If we make the four refineries functional, then we’ll have no business importing, and that will crash the issue of subsidy totally.

“Come to think of it, the controversy around the subsidy regime is one that some have called a scam or organised crime.

”When key officials in the Organised Private Sector, OPS, and key officials of government are also saying that, then it calls for deep reflection.”

Oyerinde noted that there had been calls for a judicial inquiry to tackle the much-debated subsidy issue, and recommended that the government revisit the reasons for the non-functionality of the country’s four refineries.

“We’ve had turnaround maintenance over time. Four refineries in a country as big as ours, probably the only country in OPEC that is not refining sufficiently.

“We believe strongly that we should do away with subsidy; it is unsustainable and it is a drain on Nigeria’s revenue.

”Very few people are benefiting from it, not the whole of Nigerians. But before you deal with the issue of subsidies, let’s address the low-hanging fruit, that is, fixing the refineries. We can do it.”

It would also be recalled that President Muhammadu Buhari during his recent visit to South Korea, where Nigeria signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Daewoo industries on the rehabilitation of Port Harcourt Refineries, had assured the nation that Warri Refineries also currently undergoing repairs, would commence refining of crude oil in the first quarter of 2023.

RELATED NEWS