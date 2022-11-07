By Biodun Busari

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Saturday arrested two Pakistani businessmen at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos with 8 kilograms of cocaine.

The illicit drugs were hidden in a public address system when they were nabbed in their attempt to board a Qatar Airways flight to Lahore, Pakistan via Doha.

According to a statement by NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, the suspects, Asif Muhammed, 45 and Hussain Naveed, 57, with alleged fake Nigerian residence permits are frequent travellers to Nigeria under the guise of doing textile business.

In the statement, the anti-narcotics law enforcement agency’s spokesman said the suspected traffickers were apprehended at Lagos airport barely a week after they came to Nigeria.

Babafemi said the NDLEA operatives at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) import shed of the airport on Friday 4th November seized 13 cartons of Tramadol 225mg and 200mg imported from Karachi, Pakistan.

According to the NDLEA, the consignment has a total weight of 465.10kg and 642,800 pills of pharmaceutical opioids.

The statement also revealed that officers on patrol in Katsina state, at Malumfashi-Zaria road, arrested a blind man, Bukar Haruna, 52, and his son Saka Haruna, 30 while heading to Niger republic with 20.5kg cannabis and 10 grams of exol-5.

The statement noted that Bukar Haruna hails from the Damagram area of the Niger republic.

According to the statement, NDLEA, on Thursday, also intercepted a consignment of different illicit drugs such as Cannabis, Cocaine and Methamphetamine as well as Tramadol 225mg and Rohyphnol concealed in footwears and soap packs going to UAE, Dubai.

It revealed that one 32-year-old Oladitan Serah Olufunmilayo who presented the consignment for export was also arrested.

