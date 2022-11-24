By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), has flagged-off / Orientation of Artisans in Collaborative Construction Employment Scheme (ACCES) for 50 artisans in Ondo state.

Director-General of the NDE, Mallam Nuhu Fikpo, who disclosed this in Akure, the Ondo state capital, during the ceremony, said that the scheme was to reduce unemployment among youths.

Fikpo, who was represented by the Ondo State Coordinator of NDE, Mr Olusegun Adelodun, added that the 50 participants have been selected to be trained in technical constructions.

According to him “The collaborative employment will engender more reliable and dependable sources of workforce.

” lt will also provide an avenue for improving and upgrading the skills of the artisans, organised them for regular and sustainable work, engender more trust by potential clients and inculcate the spirit of professionalism.

The Director General, noted that the NDE, had since inception in 1987, designed various schemes and programmes to tackle the problem of unemployment in the country.

Fikpo, said among them was the artisan in collaborative construction employment scheme.

He therefore advised the participants to be prompt and regular during the three months training.

