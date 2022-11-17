Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh

The son of Nigeria’s First Finance Minister and the immediate past Regent of Warri Kingdom Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore the call for a constituted Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC by some politicians, noting that the timing is wrong.

Okotie-Eboh made this disclosure while reacting to the comment of former Delta State governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately constitute the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The immediate past Regent of Warri Kingdom said inaugurating a board for the commission within this period will further afford politicians ample opportunity to loot the Commission’s fund for their selfish gain to the detriment of the Niger Delta region.

Okotie-Eboh said the Managing Director of the commission and his team should be allowed to stabilize the commission for now during this period till after the 2023 election

Okotie-Eboh admonished President Buhari to focus more on delivering a free, credible, and acceptable 2023 elections to put the nation on the path of growth to lift Nigeria from the current socio-political and economic quagmire and refused to be dragged into unnecessary issues capable of setting the region on fire.

He, however, reinforced his belief that in setting up the NDDC board, the government must remember that, in line with the Act establishing the Commission, its the turn of the Itsekiri nation to produce the Managing Director as the highest oil and gas producing ethnic nationality in Delta State.

