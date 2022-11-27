…urges Itsekiri youths to shield sword

By Festus Ahon

ABUJA based legal practitioner, Mr Hyp Ogoli-Egbune, Sunday, backed the appointment of Lauretta Onochie as Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and urged aggrieved Itsekiri Youths to hold their peace.

Ogoli-Egbune in a statement made available to newsmen, said; “as democrats, we must at all times be guided by the rule of law and democratic tenets. The NDDC Act which the Itsekiri Youths are relying on to protest the appointment and nomination of members of NDDC board by President Buhari recently announced is scrutinised.

“There was a precedent in the year 2000 when upon the creation of NDDC, former President Obasanjo appointed Chief Onyema Ugochukwu from Umuahia which was a non oil producing area of Abia State which was an oil producing state as the pioneer Chairman of the NDDC board.

“The position of the Chairman, Board of the NDDC zone to Delta State should be unconditionally given to the Itsekiri ethnic nationality for the huge economic responsibility she is carrying from the Nigeria State.

“Interestingly, the aggrieved Itsekiri Youths have quoted copiously from the NDDC Act as premises of their grouse and demands. It is therefore necessary we interrogate the enabling Act, particularly part 2 which relates to the members of the Board and their appointment to figure out if the demands of Itsekiri Youths are anchored on sound legal basis.

“The relevant provision of the NDDC Act, Section 2. (1) provides that: ‘there is hereby established for the Commission a governing board (in this Act referred to as “the Board”), which shall consist of: (a) a Chairman; (b) one person who shall be an indigene of an oil producing area to represent each of the member States.’

“As can be gleaned from the above which is clear and unambiguous, there is no provision that the Chairman of the NDDC Board must be a person from an “oil producing area”; that is, if we are to concede that the term “oil producing area” as used in Part 1V does not refer to “states”.

“This position finds solid support in Part 1V of the Act which provides in Section 12(1) that: ‘There shall be for the Commission, a Managing Director, and two Executive Directors who shall be indigenes of oil producing areas starting with the member states of the Commission with the highest production quantum of oil and shall rotate amongst member states in

the order of production.’

“The application of the Latin maxim, “expressio unis est exclusio alterius” (the expression of one thing is the exclusion of the other) principle in construction of statutes is relevant here.

“What this means is that the requirement of those appointed to the NDDC Board being from the “oil producing areas” under Part !V of the Act is limited to the appointment of the Managing Director and the Executive Directors only .

“On the other hand, Lauretta Onochie’s appointment as Chairman of the Board is pursuant to Part 1, Section 2(1) of the Act which has no provision that an appointee to such office must come from an “oil producing area” as wrongly assumed by the Itsekiri Youths.

“The NDDC Act gave the appointor, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria unfettered discretion to appoint anyone, even an expatriate, the Chairman of the NDDC subject to the confirmation of the Senate in consultation with the House of Representatives.

“Even in the event that Lauretta Onochie had been appointed as either Managing Director or Executive Director, the argument that she is not from an “oil producing area” may have been contested and open to how the court may interpret the term “oil producing area” in Part !V.

“While the grouse of Itsekiri Youths is legitimate and must be acknowledged, it serves no purpose to continue, given that the President Buhari has exercised his powers as envisaged by the NDDC Act and there is no evidence he has violated any provision of the Act. Itsekiri Youths ought to hold their peace and join hands with the new board in charting a new course for NDDC.

“Going through the names of the members of the new Board, it is evident that following the outcome of the Forensic Investigation of the NDDC, the new Board members were carefully chosen as a “special purpose vehicle” to sanitize the organization and re-position it towards fulfilling the mission and vision for wish it was created – that is, growth and development of Niger Delta.

“For the new Board members to succeed, it is imperative that all Niger Deltans work collaboratively to achieve better outcomes for all of us. Na we we.”

RELATED NEWS