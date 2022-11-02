By Juliet Umeh

Stakeholders in the technology space including the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, Galaxy Backbone Limited, National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, among others will be gathering in Lagos for second edition of Africa Tech Alliance Forum, AfriTECH 2.0.

Africa Tech Alliance Forum is an annual event that brings together stakeholders from different sectors of Nigeria’s economy to share ideas, trends, opportunities around technology, innovation and entrepreneurship development in Nigeria and Africa.

The programme which will be held next Wednesday with a theme: ‘Sustainability and the Company of the Future’ is sponsored by a multinational technology company, Zoho Corporation.

Other tech ecosystem players from across the continent including Nigeria Computer Society, NCS, InnovationBed.Africa among others will also participate at the event.

Commenting on the event, Co-Founder of TechCastle Foundation, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, said that delegates can expect two days of expert panel discussions, keynote addresses, case studies, live-demo experiences.

“They should also expect to network with leaders in the private, public sectors, civil society, investors, and academia- all with their unique insights around ‘Harnessing Digital Identity for Digital Economy Agenda; Creating Sustainable Future through Connectivity; Blockchain & Cryptocurrency’,” he added.

