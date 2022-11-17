By Bose Adelaja

Dignitaries like the Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Shuaibu Nuhu and the Managing Director/Chief Executive of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Captain Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu have received top honours at the just concluded Africa Safety Award for Excellence (AfriSAFE) 2022.

While Nuhu won the Icon of the Year Award, Yadudu received the CEO recogntion Award at the AfriSAFE Banquet which was held at Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, over the weekend.

The General Manager, Safety of FAAN, Mr Nath McAbraham-Inajo, also received the African Professionals Recognition Award.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of AfriSAFE, Dr Afe Mayowa said the recipients were nominated by leading voices in the safety industry and members of the public privy to their immense contributions to the development of the profession.

The Chief Executive Officer of the AfriSave, Femi Da-silva said the award recognizes a head of a government agencies that has over the last one year pushed the safety agenda across their agency and demonstrated outstanding commitment to health, safety, security and environment in the larger community.

He noted that under Captain Nuhu’s leadership, NCAA has achieved zero passenger accident/ fatalities for over five years through enhanced safety oversight of the aviation industry with effective implementation of NCAA Enforcement Policy.

According to him, Captain Yadudu since assuming leadership of FAAN in 2017, has provided renewed vigor to the Safety Management System of FAAN, ensuring that Nigerian airports are safe for users.

Meanwhile, wife of former governor of Lagos State, Mrs Abimbola Fashola, the Managing Director, Sahara Power Group, Mr Kola Adesina; and a Board Member of Nigerian NLNG Engr. Rabiu Ibrahim Suleiman each bagged the Legend Awards.

Also recognized in the induvial categories at the award banquet are CEO of Eko Electricity Distribution Company, Dr Tinuade Sanda; Pioneer Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineer (NISE), Engr. Abiodun Oyedepo; and Chief Human Resources Officer, Sterling Bank Plc, Temi Dalley, among others also bagged awards.

In the corporate categories, First Bank, Egbin Power Plc, Standard Chartered Bank, Friesland Campina, Zambia Sugar Plc, Ibile Oil & Gas, Stanbic IBTC Holdings, Henzof Nigeria Ltd, RusselSmith, Kodson Plus Company Ltd, were recognized.

