Rescued crew members

By Evelyn Usman

The Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, Monday, rescued 10 crew members from a fishing trawler christened OLOKUN XII which capsized within the Lagos channel in the early hours of the morning.

The fishing trawler was being towed by its sister trawler OLOKUN IV within the Lagos channel when the vessel collided with a merchant vessel, MSC CORUNA, leading to its capsize.

NNS BEECROFT patrol team which was on a routine patrol, succeeded in rescuing 10 crew members from the trawler.

Capsized trawler

The rescued crew members were thereafter, handed over to officials of the company, named Barnaly Fishing Company Limited.

While commiserating with the Fishing Company, the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, Commodore Malami Haruna ,urged sea-farers “to navigate with caution and due consideration to the international regulation for prevention of collision when transiting within the nation’s maritime domain”.

He restated the commitment of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo towards ensuring the security of all seafarers within Nigeria’s maritime space.

RELATED NEWS